 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complete laying of roads and repair works in Zone II, GVMC Commissioner directs officials in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 13, 2024 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar has asked the authorities to give priority to completion of the laying of new roads and taking road repair works in the merged villages in Zone II (Ward nos. 5 to 13). He also said that the authorities must also complete underground drainage network and address issues related to hillock areas.

Mr. Sampath Kumar conducted a review meeting on the issues and development projects in Zone II.

He said that in nine wards under Zone II, around 2.63 lakh population reside in an area of 118.24 sq.km. Out of 1,06,403 houses, there are 98,403 property tax assessments. He said that Madhurawada is a developing area and the corporation must ensure the residents over there get all basic amenities. He said that footpaths, streetlighting, drinking water supply and other amenities must be provided.

Earlier, Zonal Commissioner P. Simhachalam briefed about the development projects in the zone through a presentation.

Mr. Sampath Kumar also spoke about the corporation’s decision to ban single-use plastic from January 1, 2025. He appealed to the staff to conduct awareness programmes on the ban.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.