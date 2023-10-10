ADVERTISEMENT

Complete Jagananna housing projects by December-end, Special Chief Secretary tells officials in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

State Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain visited Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to review the progress of the Jagananna Housing Scheme in the district. He said that a mass house warming ceremony by the beneficiaries of the scheme would be held across the State on October 12. He visited Gidijala and Tangudubilli villages of Anandapuram mandal, and inspected the layouts prepared for the programme. The officials were directed to complete the rest of the work by December and geo-tag every house. He said that there would be no worry about the payments to the builders, material suppliers and agencies as the government had about ₹1,500 crore meant for the housing project to promptly make the payments after thorough verification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US