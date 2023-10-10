HamberMenu
Complete Jagananna housing projects by December-end, Special Chief Secretary tells officials in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

State Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain visited Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to review the progress of the Jagananna Housing Scheme in the district. He said that a mass house warming ceremony by the beneficiaries of the scheme would be held across the State on October 12. He visited Gidijala and Tangudubilli villages of Anandapuram mandal, and inspected the layouts prepared for the programme. The officials were directed to complete the rest of the work by December and geo-tag every house. He said that there would be no worry about the payments to the builders, material suppliers and agencies as the government had about ₹1,500 crore meant for the housing project to promptly make the payments after thorough verification.

