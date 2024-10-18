Complete cure for migraine not available, but it can be treated, says expert

Migraine is a common but an ‘under-diagnosed’ disease, affecting one in every five women and one in 10 men, says Dr. Deborah Friedman, neuro-ophthalmologist and Headache Medicine specialist from the U.S.A. Though there is no known cure, migraine is the most treatable among neurological diseases, she says.

A former member of the Board of Directors of the American Headache Society and former president of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society, Dr. Deborah was in the city to deliver a lecture at the ongoing four-day annual conference of the Indian Academy of Neurology (IANCON 2024).

‘Symptoms differ’

“Migraine symptoms differ from person to person. About 25% of patients experience an aura, which is like a warning before a migraine attack. These include visual disturbances, slurred speech, difficulty in coming up with the right words, sensitivity to light, neck pain and uncontrollable yawning for no reason,” Dr. Deborah told The Hindu on the sidelines of IANCON meeting.

Awareness plays a key role in the early diagnosis and treatment of migraine. The triggers should be identified and have to be avoided, she said.

“Lifestyle changes such as sticking to strict sleep schedules, maintaining meal timings, staying hydrated and stress management play a vital role in controlling migraine,” she says.

“While there is no known cure for migraine, new treatments are available like CGRP, drugs such as lasmiditan and triptans, which can reduce the severity and frequency of attacks. Devices like nerivio, which can be worn on the upper arm for a specific time, provide relief from pain. There are peptides, which can provide pain relief,” she says.

Migraine in children is another area, which is neglected most of the time, she points out. This may be due to the parents thinking that their children are looking for excuses to skip school or other routine work. Among children, the incidence of migraine is seen more among boys compared to girls. However, post-puberty, it is seen more in girls,” she says.

The prodrome (early symptoms) can occur days before the actual migraine attack. These can include unexplained mood swings – either good or bad – and light sensitivity.

