Complete car parking project in a month: GVMC chief

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inspecting progress of works of Multi level Car Parking project at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2020 23:43 IST

‘Appoint more workers to complete the pending works’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana asked the officials from Smart City wing to complete the long-pending Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) project at Jagadamba Junction within a month.

She suggested them to appoint more workers to complete the pending works and also to go for a trial run.

The project being undertaken by the civic body as part of the smart city projects can accommodate 100 cars.

Ms. Srijana inspected progress of several smart city projects in the urban limits on Friday.

Later, she inspected Sports Arena complex at AS Raja Grounds, MVP Colony and underground drainage works near Housing Board Colony at Gajuwaka.

She also inspected several places between Maddilapalem and Gajuwaka for construction of flyovers to clear traffic issues in the city.

She enquired about the details of consultancies with Superintending Engineer K.V.N. Ravi.

Superintending Engineer (Smart City) Vinay Kumar, Executive Engineers and a few others were present.