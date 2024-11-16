 />
Complaint filed against YSRCP leaders for stopping Chandrababu Naidu at Visakhapatnam airport in February 2020

Published - November 16, 2024 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Airport Police on Saturday received a complaint against YSR Congress Party North Constituency in-charge K.K. Raju, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and a few others, for their alleged role in stopping Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the airport, during February 2020.

Tension as YSRCP workers block Chandrababu Naidu at Visakhapatnam Airport

TDP sympathiser Gopal Reddy in his complaint alleged that on February 27, 2020, YSRCP leaders K.K. Raju, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Kola Guruvulu, former corporator Apparao and a few other locals from Thatichetlapalem had stopped Mr. Naidu, when he was the Opposition leader at the airport and ensured he did not step out. In the complaint, the TDP activist demanded that the police initiate action against the persons and also inquire what was their need and motto to stop Mr. Naidu. He also alleged that due to the action of the YSRCP leaders, a number of air travellers had to suffer.

Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive detention

Inspector of Airport police station Chandrasekhar received the complaint.

