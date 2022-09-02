Complaint boxes to be set up in all the schools in Visakhapatnam district

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, all the schools in the district will place complaint boxes on their premises to receive complaints from the children as well as teachers. Children can report about any issue pertaining to violation of their rights, all types of abuse/harassment, good touch-bad touch, psychological issues, drug abuse, bullying, trafficking and others.

Following instructions from the School Education Department, the district education officials are monitoring the programme in the schools. Before that, awareness campaigns are widely organised at various schools to sensitise them about child rights and various issues, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

District Educational Officer B. Chandrakala said, “A locked box will be set up near HM room. The box will be opened once in every 15 days in the presence of Mahila Police, Mahila ANM and Headmaster/Mistress. The secret report will be sent to the DEO and complaints may be further forwarded to State offices to ensure necessary action is taken,”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main motto of the initiative is to create safer schools and also to create awareness about such issues among the children. Leaving stigma, children may come forward and report any sort of issue by dropping complaints in the boxes. The details of complainants will be kept confidential, she said.

The DEO said that already awareness campaigns are being organised in every mandal. There are about 1,440 schools in the district and the Education Department is taking steps to ensure all the institutions place the complaint boxes at the earliest.

Member of State Commission for Protection of Children’s Rights (SCPCR) Gondu Sitaram hailed the initiative to set up complaint boxes in schools. However, he objected to opening of complaint boxes only once in 15 days.

“The complaint boxes should be opened once in at least two to three days. Since it is the matter of children, the problems should be immediately addressed and delaying it may lead to further trouble for the victim,” he said.