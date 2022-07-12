Competitions held for students on occasion of World Population Day

July 12, 2022 02:32 IST

The District Youth Services Department, SETVIS, Visakhapatnam, organised a programme at PRISM Degree and PG College, Seethammapeta, on the occasion of World Population Day, on Monday.

Competitions in essay writing and debate were organised for students and first, second and third prizes were given to the winners and certificates were given to the participants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first prize in essay writing was bagged by K. Vennela and the second and third prizes were secured by D. Himabindu and Puja Kumari Yadav respectively. The first, second and third prizes in debate were bagged by Indupriya, Sravani and P. Chaya respectively.

College Chairperson Satyanarayana Reddy, Principal Gopalakrishna, Youth Coordinator of Nehru Yuva Kendra Mahesh and SETVIS CEO P. Nageswara Rao were among those who attended.