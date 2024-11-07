ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions for schoolchildren to raise awareness on eye problems

Published - November 07, 2024 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Competitions were organised for schoolchildren by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naiduthota, to raise awareness among them about how excessive use of cell phones and digital gadgets could lead to myopia or short sightedness, on Wednesday.

A total of 113 children from 22 schools in the city participated in the drawing competitions organised in connection with the forthcoming Children’s Day and World Sight Day. The competitions will be continued till November 13 and more number of schools are expected to participate in the competitions, according to a statement issued here the hospital.

K. Radhakrishnan, GM, V. Ramesh Kumar, DGM, and the judges Rajani and P. Lalitha announced the winners of the competitions. Prizes will be distributed to the winners during the valedictory on November 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US