Competitions for schoolchildren to raise awareness on eye problems

Competitions were organised for schoolchildren by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naiduthota, to raise awareness among them about how excessive use of cell phones and digital gadgets could lead to myopia or short sightedness, on Wednesday.

A total of 113 children from 22 schools in the city participated in the drawing competitions organised in connection with the forthcoming Children’s Day and World Sight Day. The competitions will be continued till November 13 and more number of schools are expected to participate in the competitions, according to a statement issued here the hospital.

K. Radhakrishnan, GM, V. Ramesh Kumar, DGM, and the judges Rajani and P. Lalitha announced the winners of the competitions. Prizes will be distributed to the winners during the valedictory on November 13.