Competitions, felicitation of achievers mark Women’s Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Women’s rights are a part of human rights, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

Women e njoying during International Women’s Day celebrations at Shivaji Park in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Felicitation of women achievers, medical camps, meetings to eulogise the role played by women in society, yoga performances by women and felicitation of women COVID-19 warriors, who had rendered yeoman services during the pandemic marked International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations, conducted by various organisations in the city on Tuesday.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has said that women’s rights are a part of human rights. He participated in the IWD celebrations, organised by the Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, AU, and Anti Human Trafficking Club of AU (AHTC AU).

Rector K. Samatha and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan spoke.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna underlined the need for empowerment and autonomy of women and improvement of their social and economic conditions for the achievement of sustainable development at the IWD celebrations held on the university campus.

The organising committee arranged guest lecturers in association with the Women’s Wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

GITAM Registrar D. Gunasekharan, GITAM Women Empowerment Cell Chairperson Ch. Surekha and GITAM School of Law Dean Anitha Rao participated in the event.

Competitions in essay writing, debate, musical chairs and dance marked the IWD celebrations held at Dr. VS Krishna Government College, jointly by the District Youth Services Department, SETVIS and the college authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Prem Kajal distributed prizes to the winners.

SETVIS CEO P. Nageswara Rao, Women Empowerment Cell convener Srivani and NSS Officer V. Bharathi participated.

The Women and Child Unit of Medicover Hospitals felicitated 40 women police working in various capacities at Visakhapatnam Division.

ACP Prem Kajal participated as the chief guest.

Senior gynaecologist Geetha Vandana gave a talk on health awareness.

The hospital management is offering to all women police and their dependants a PAP Smear and gynaecologist consultation free of cost till the end of the month.

Digumarti Foundation, in association with Eco Carbon Private Ltd., organised a cervical cancer screening and vaccination programme at the ZP High School at Dharmarayudupeta village of Paravada mandal, as part of IWD.

Girls of 9 th and 10 th classes were vaccinated against human papilloma virus (HPV) that causes cervical cancer and six other cancers. Their mothers were screened for cervical cancer for HPV using the RT PCR test.

D. Leela, gynaecology oncologist, KIMS Icon hospital, and D. Ragunatha Rao, founder-Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, spoke on the importance of cervical cancer screening for women.

Netteri Kalidas and his wife Bhanumathi of Eco Carbon Private Ltd., and the Digumarthi Foundation jointly organised the programme.

COVID Warriors like anganwadi workers, ANMs, ASHA workers, Community Health Workers and Medical Officers, who had rendered yeoman services during the pandemic, were felicitated by Care India, an NGO, on the occasion of IWD.

Vijayalakshmi, DM & HO, and Jeevan Rani, District Immunisation Officer, spoke.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Gowthami Sali participated as the chief guest at the IWD celebrations, organised by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital.

Managing Trustee and CEO of Sankar Foundation Manimala said that the hospital has over 70% women employees and doctors, who were serving society with dedication and commitment.

Nasrin, Director, T. Raveendra, Director, Suparnan, Laxmi and Sirisha and Subhashini and a large number of women employees were present.

Health check-up camp

A free health check-up camp was organised by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in association with Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam

Medical tests were conducted free of cost for all the women visitors to the zoo along with the female staff of the zoo. BP, blood sugar tests, dentist and dietician services were provided at the camp, according to IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria.

Over 100 visitors availed of the free check-up facility.