ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions, debates, seminars mark Vigilance Awareness Week organised by Waltair Division

November 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Competitions in essay writing, debates, seminars, drawing and painting were organised as part of the vigilance awareness week by Waltair Division to promote awareness about vigilance and the fight against corruption in public life.

A seminar was organised at the DRM’s office here on Sunday, with officers and staff of various departments sharing their views and suggestions. V. Krishna Mohan, Officer on Special Duty to Vice Chancellor of Andhra University, who participated as the chief guest, spoke on the topic “Say no to corruption and Commit to the Nation”.

The seminar was chaired by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, , Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanthy and other branch officers and staff were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the various provisions established by the Central Vigilance Commission and the Railway Vigilance wing. A street play was organised at the DRM office to spread the message against corruption. The play narrated how a child can be groomed in an atmosphere free of corruption.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US