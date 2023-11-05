HamberMenu
Competitions, debates, seminars mark Vigilance Awareness Week organised by Waltair Division

November 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Competitions in essay writing, debates, seminars, drawing and painting were organised as part of the vigilance awareness week by Waltair Division to promote awareness about vigilance and the fight against corruption in public life.

A seminar was organised at the DRM’s office here on Sunday, with officers and staff of various departments sharing their views and suggestions. V. Krishna Mohan, Officer on Special Duty to Vice Chancellor of Andhra University, who participated as the chief guest, spoke on the topic “Say no to corruption and Commit to the Nation”.

The seminar was chaired by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, , Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanthy and other branch officers and staff were present.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the various provisions established by the Central Vigilance Commission and the Railway Vigilance wing. A street play was organised at the DRM office to spread the message against corruption. The play narrated how a child can be groomed in an atmosphere free of corruption.

