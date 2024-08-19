Compete with private marketers, Tribal Welfare Minister tells officials of Girijan Co-operative Corporation

Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani reviewed the progress of Girijan Co-operative Corporation (GCC), here on Monday.

She visited the office of the GCC here where the Managing Director Kalpana Kumari along with the staff took part in the internal review meeting of the GCC and future plans.

She directed the GCC officials to compete with private marketers in marketing minor forest produce with effective marketing channels, and avenues through the GCC.

Ms. Sandhya Rani said that the State government will fully support innovations and technologies in marketing, and production of GCC products to reach global level.

