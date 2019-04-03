‘Compensation to SEZ evacuees is my priority’

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were spending about ₹ 100 crore in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies to defeat him in the elections.

Speaking at a public meeting at Yelamanchali on the outskirt of the city , Mr. Pawan Kalyan dared the other parties that he would step into Assembly and fight against the ‘corrupt politicians’.

“During my Praja Porata Yatra in Yelamanchali, I came to know about the issues in the segment. More than 10,000 families who have parted their land for the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project have been waiting for compensations since the last 12 years,” the Jana Sena president said.

He also promised that he, if voted to power, would sort out the long-pending issue on a priority basis.

Employment

“I will make sure that priority is be given to locals in the jobs available in the SEZ,” he said.

Mr. Pawan also said that if his party formed the government, the first file to be signed by him would be allotment of ₹ 5,000 pension for farmers of 60 years of age and above. Free gas connections would be given to women, he said.

JSP candidate for Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat Ch Pardha Saradhi, nominee for Yelamanchali Assembly segment S. Vijay Kumar and his Payakaraopeta counterpart N. Rajababu were present on the occasion.