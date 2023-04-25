Commuters sweat it out at bus stops that have no shelters in Visakhapatnam

April 25, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Whenever the temperatures soar in summer, it is a torturing time for commuters who wait for APSRTC city buses at bus stops (bus bays) under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits in Visakhapatnam.

Many bus stops do not have basic infrastructure facilities like benches, and some do not even have roofs. Some areas do not have bus shelters, forcing passengers to wait on the road.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting hot weather this summer, no concrete action has been initiated on the bus stops so far, despite several requests from their side to the GVMC, an RTC official said on condition of anonymity.

“It is the GVMC’s responsibility to improve city bus bays, and our role is to suggest them where such improvements are needed,” the RTC official said.

P. Mahesh, a resident of Madhurawada, who works in a shopping mall in the city, said, “I go to my work place by city bus as I cannot afford to take a bike due to high cost of fuel. I heard the news of development of a bus stop near the Andhra University campus during the G-20 summit. This is great, but many bus stops need similar improvement.”

Destitutes taking shelter in the bus bays in some areas such as Gnanapuram, Gopalapatnam, Poorna Market, Lawson’s Bay Colony, HB Colony, One Town, Old Post Office, Arilova, Peda Waltair, Siripuram Junction among other places, said an RTC driver A. Srinivasa Rao.

When contacted, GVMC Deputy Mayor K. Satish said that the GVMC is focussed on the development of 20 select bus bays at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore.

“We are currently identifying the bus stops to develop them with proper basic needs. We have already developed AU bus bay as a model project. We may not develop the selected 20 bays as the AU model, but bring some new look to them. We will be able to finalise the work in the next 20 days,” Mr. Satish said.

The RTC official said that feedback from stakeholders, including citizens and police, should also be taken by the GVMC as part of the coordinated efforts.

City Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) V. Bheema Rao said, “We are ready to join the GVMC and RTC in development of bus stops. We have certain ideas to be presented before the coordination committee for safeguarding the interests of people.”

Meanwhile, Vizag Development Forum vice-president O. Naresh Kumar said the authorities may develop some selected bus stops as AC bus shelters-cum-ATM centres, with the support of interested bankers.

“I have seen bus shelter-cum-ATM centres in Dubai. It will be good for both the GVMC and bankers. Instead of paying rent, bankers can take care of the maintenance of the AC shelters for dual purposes,” Mr. Naresh Kumar said.