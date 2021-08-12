Community guards rescue six youths

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2021 00:43 IST

The community guards rescued six youth, who were about to be drowned in the sea at Rushikonda beach, here on Wednesday. The youth reportedly went for a swim and were being swept away by strong tides. The community guards present at the spot responded promptly and rescued them.

The marine police who reached the spot congratulated the community guards Ramesh, Appanna, Deva and Yellaji for their courageous act.

