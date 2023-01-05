Community-based ecotourism project coming up at Ananthagiri in Andhra Pradesh

January 05, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Department of Forests, Andhra Pradesh, is coming up with a community-based ecotourism project in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

The project will be on the lines of the existing Vanavihari ecotourism resorts at Maredumilli in East Godavari district.

This project is coming up on 10 acres of land at Madraguda village, located at a distance of around three km from Anantagiri and will be set close to a coffee and pepper plantation.

This is an ecotourism project and will be developed and maintained by the local tribal people, said District Forest Officer (DFO), Visakhapatnam, Ananth Shankar.

Since it is an ecotourism project, the idea is to localise everything. The cottages will be built with the available local material such as clay, wood and bamboo. Even the main entrance gate will be made up of bamboo and wood, he said.

The structures will be semi-permanent in nature and the ambience will represent the local culture.

As per the DFO, the project will benefit five villages and the youth from these villages will be trained in various skills to maintain and operate the project.

The project is coming up in three phases and in the first phase, a few cottages and a restaurant will come up.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready and by January-end, we will be going for the tenders. If everything falls in place, then by the middle of this year, we should be ready with the first phase,” he said.

The project is coming up at a cost of ₹5.5 crore and is being funded by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) under its Sustainable Development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

The ASR district administration is also pitching in with some funding.

The project is spread over a period of three years and the first phase will begin by February, said Mr. Ananth Shankar.

The youth will not only be trained to run the resort, but the profits will also be ploughed back for the development of the community from the surrounding villages and some money will be spent on further development of the project.

The idea is to provide a quality resort amidst the natural setting, without losing out on the originality and without harming the biodiversity of the region. In the future or in the next phases, provisions will be made for a conference hall, an interpretation centre, tree houses and activities for adventure sports.

At present, about 50 tribal youth are undergoing training and the basic idea is to make the project self-sustainable. This initiative will also control the podu cultivation (shifting cultivation), which has become a menace in the Agency areas of ASR district, said Mr. Ananth Shankar.