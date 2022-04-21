Commodore A.S. Dadwal takes over command of INS Circars

He is an anti-submarine warfare specialist

Commodore A.S. Dadwal took over the command of INS Circars and as Station Commander, Visakhapatnam from Commodore Rahul Vilas Gokhale, at a ceremonial parade held at the Circars Parade Ground on Thursday.

Later, the outgoing Commanding Officer was given a farewell by the officers and sailors of INS Circar through the traditional Pulling-Out Ceremony.

Cmde Rahul Vilas Gokhale will take over as Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

Cmde Dadwal, who will be the 24 Commanding Officer of INS Circars, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1993. He is an anti-submarine warfare specialist and has commanded Indian Navy ships such as Gomati and Shivalik.

He also served as Executive Officer of INS Delhi, Officer-in-Charge ASW School and Cmde (Operations), Eastern Naval Command.