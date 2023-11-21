HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committee to probe into fire mishap at Vizag fishing harbour

A team comprising personnel of the Crime, Task Force and CCS wings to interrogate some suspects who have been detained and trace those who are absconding after the fire

November 21, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at the fishing harbour, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at the fishing harbour, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a special committee to probe into the massive fire at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on November 19 (Sunday) night, in which 45 mechanised boats were gutted .

The committee comprises officials from the revenue, fire services, fisheries, and police departments. Apart from this, the government has also formed a team comprising the personnel of the Crime, Task Force and Central Crime Station (CCS) wings to interrogate the suspects who were detained, and also trace those who absconded after the incident.

“We have registered a case of accidental fire. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour) is the Inquiry Officer. We have detained some people to find out the main kingpin in this case and their motive behind the incident,” said Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar.

It is learnt that there was a clash between the owner of the boat where the fire broke out and another person who runs a YouTube channel. The YouTube channel owner, belonging to the fishermen’s community, reportedly had taken an advance amount from the boat owner who wanted to purchase another boat. Both reportedly exchanged arguments on Sunday after the boat owner wanted his money back and the YouTube channel owner refused. They had a liquor party on the boat.

“Some persons who were on the boat reportedly set on fire. It is the preliminary information we have as of now. We are still investigating the case,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, several fishermen at the fishing harbour expressed concern that there were no proper security arrangements in place. Beat constables of the State police were not paying attention as they were friendly with some fishermen. On the other hand, the neighbouring CISF personnel of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) give less priority to the fishing harbour as the port area is their priority, a group of fishermen said.

Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Boat Owners’ Welfare Association president Vasupalli Janakiram said that their association had raised the security issues several times with the authorities concerned. “We have brought the issue of setting up a police outpost inside the harbour to the notice of the Collector. We will raise the issue of security once again,” he said.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / fishing industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.