Committed to welfare of genuine journalists: AP Press Academy Chairman

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2020 00:43 IST

‘Adapt to latest technologies’

AP Press Academy Chairman Devireddy Sreenath has attributed the delay in the issue of new accreditation cards to journalists in Andhra Pradesh to the process of weeding out of bogus journalists. At a meet-the-press programme, organised by Vizag Journalists’ Forum(VJF) here on Monday, Mr. Sreenath said that he was committed to the welfare of journalists, which would be possible only when bogus journalists were sent out. Welfare schemes would be implemented for genuine journalists.

Training classes were conducted for journalists of Visakhapatnam, for the first time in the State, through video conference in view of the COVID-19. Training classes would also be conducted for media persons in other districts to equip them with the necessary skills. Underlining the need for journalists to adapt to the latest technologies, he called upon the gathering to make use of the services of the Academy in this regard.

Advertising

Advertising

VJF president Gantla Srinu Babu said that journalists should also be recognised as ‘COVID-19 Warriors’ for their services during the pandemic. He also sought the cooperation of the chairman in securing insurance and house sites for journalists.

Regional Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations V. Maniram and DPRO Venkata Raju Goud were felicitated on the occasion.