Commitment and integrity crucial to develop ideal political culture, says Vundavalli in Visakhapatnam

September 01, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commitment and integrity are crucial for anyone who is keen on developing the ideal political culture for strengthening the democratic fabric, according to former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar.

He delivered a lecture at a meeting jointly organised by the Visakhapatnam Public Library and the Centre for Policy Studies on Thursday evening.

In an hour long lecture, laced with wit and humour, Mr. Arun Kumar, who had represented Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency for two terms, explained how difficult situations could be overcome even in troubled times through tact and innovative steps.

He said that leadership was an art that could be cultivated by hard work and commitment. He exuded confidence in the resilience of Indian democracy and hoped that public trust would increase the motivation of the elected representatives and the rulers in new initiatives to satisfy the aspirations and expectations of the world’s largest democracy and the most massive electorate of 900 million people.

G. Madhu Kumar, secretary, L. Bullayya College, welcomed the gathering and A. Prasanna Kumar, president, Centre for Policy Studies presided.

