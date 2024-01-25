GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects third line between Singapur road, Rayagada

January 25, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994

Brijesh Kumar Mishra, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, conducted a thorough inspection of the newly-constructed thirdline between Singapur Road Junction and Rayagada Railway Station for a length of 9.225 km on Wednesday. The line is part of the Titlagarh-Vizianagaram third line project in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

The newly-completed section has been laid with 60 kg rails, and has two major bridges and 11 minor bridges which have been constructed to conform to 25T axle load. The speed trial conducted as part of the inspection was successful and authorisation was received for taking up full-fledged commissioning, officials said.

As part of this project, several traffic facilities including new cross-overs were laid at station yards. High-level platforms, station buildings and bridges were also constructed and inspected on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, Principal Executive Director – RVNL Saroj Kumar Mahapatro, Deputy CRS Subudhi, Chief Administrative Officer A.G. Srinivasa Rao, Chief Planning Manager V.R. Naidu, Chief Engineer-II Ashok Kumar, Chief Bridge Engineer Rajkumar, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and other officers accompanied Mr. Mishra during the inspection.

