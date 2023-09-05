HamberMenu
Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects newly-constructed double line between Shimiliguda-Araku-Gorapur in Waltair division

September 05, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, A.M. Chowdhary, inspecting the newly-constructed double line between Shimiliguda-Araku-Gorapur of Waltair Division on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, A.M. Chowdhary, inspecting the newly-constructed double line between Shimiliguda-Araku-Gorapur of Waltair Division on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, A.M. Chowdhary, conducted a thorough inspection of the newly-constructed double line of 21.619 km between Shimiliguda-Araku-Gorapur sections on Tuesday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, Chief Administrative Officer P. Srinivasa Rao, Chief Engineer K. Dhanunjaya Rao, Chief Bridge Engineer Rajkumar and other officers accompanied the CRS during the inspection.

The section has been laid with 60 kg rails and has six major bridges and 44 minor bridges, which have been constructed to conform to 25 T axle load. On completion of the inspection, speed trials were conducted successfully, and authorisation received for taking up full-fledged commissioning.

It is part of the doubling project of the Kothavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul line. Doubling of 67.54 km has already been commissioned and CRS after his inspection has authorised further 21.619 km for taking up commissioning, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

This was achieved after a lot of hard work done by the Civil Engineering, Signal & Telecom and Electrical departments of Construction Organisation, in close coordination, and operations and traffic planning by Waltair Division.

The work involved hard rock cutting, steep gradients and curves. As part of this project, several traffic facilities including new crossovers were laid at station yards, and high level platforms, and bridges were also constructed and were inspected on Tuesday.

