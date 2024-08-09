Command Control Room opened at Visakhapatnam Collectorate to enable patients to lodge complaints, if they face any difficulties at King George Hospital, says Superintendent

Measures are being taken to improve patient-doctor relationship at the King George Hospital, which cater to the health needs of poor patients not only from Visakhapatnam and North Andhra districts but also from certain parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, KGH Superintendent K. Sivanand said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Command Control Room has been opened at the Collectorate to enable patients to lodge complaints, if they face any difficulties at the hospital. The control room was equipped with two landline phone nos 0891-2590100 and 2590102 to enable anyone having complaint regarding services or on corruption at the hospital, Dr. Sivanand told a media conference, here on Friday.

He said that there were instances of two women approaching the hospital for issue of death certificate of a man, with both of them claiming to be his wives. He said that the system for issue of birth and death certificates was being regularised to overcome these kind of problems and do justice to eligible persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digitisation of records

Dr. Sivanand said that digitisation of records was being done under the ‘Digitisation Mission’ under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’, formulated by the Prime Minister. This would facilitate getting the patient data from any State. The mobile numbers of drivers of ‘Maha Prasthanam’ vehicles, in-charge and nodal officers would be made available to the public. Reforms would be implemented to ensure effective functioning of the Casualty Block, which was like the heart of the hospital. Measures would be taken to ensure that the HODs and staff attend to their duties on time.

The OP (Out Patient) Department gets an average of 2,800 patients everyday. SMSes would be sent to the mobile phones of patients regarding results of blood test and other diagnostic tests. Measures were being taken to improve patient services through setting up of eight help desks and counselling centres. Special measures were also being made to improve services at Operation Theatres and Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Hospital RMO Dhavala Bhaskara Rao was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.