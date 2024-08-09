ADVERTISEMENT

Command Control Room opened at Visakhapatnam Collectorate to enable patients to lodge complaints, if they face any difficulties at King George Hospital, says Superintendent

Published - August 09, 2024 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Steps are being taken to improve patient-doctor relationship and, HODs and staff attend to their duties on time’

The Hindu Bureau

Measures are being taken to improve patient-doctor relationship at the King George Hospital, which cater to the health needs of poor patients not only from Visakhapatnam and North Andhra districts but also from certain parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, KGH Superintendent K. Sivanand said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Command Control Room has been opened at the Collectorate to enable patients to lodge complaints, if they face any difficulties at the hospital. The control room was equipped with two landline phone nos 0891-2590100 and 2590102 to enable anyone having complaint regarding services or on corruption at the hospital, Dr. Sivanand told a media conference, here on Friday.

He said that there were instances of two women approaching the hospital for issue of death certificate of a man, with both of them claiming to be his wives. He said that the system for issue of birth and death certificates was being regularised to overcome these kind of problems and do justice to eligible persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digitisation of records

Dr. Sivanand said that digitisation of records was being done under the ‘Digitisation Mission’ under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’, formulated by the Prime Minister. This would facilitate getting the patient data from any State. The mobile numbers of drivers of ‘Maha Prasthanam’ vehicles, in-charge and nodal officers would be made available to the public. Reforms would be implemented to ensure effective functioning of the Casualty Block, which was like the heart of the hospital. Measures would be taken to ensure that the HODs and staff attend to their duties on time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The OP (Out Patient) Department gets an average of 2,800 patients everyday. SMSes would be sent to the mobile phones of patients regarding results of blood test and other diagnostic tests. Measures were being taken to improve patient services through setting up of eight help desks and counselling centres. Special measures were also being made to improve services at Operation Theatres and Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Hospital RMO Dhavala Bhaskara Rao was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US