Come to the aid of betel farmers, CPI(M) urges Collector

The CPI(M) district committee has appealed to the District Collector to come to the aid of betel farmers, who were suffering losses due to the lockdown.

In a letter to the District Collector on Friday, party leaders K. Lokanadham and M. Appala Raju noted that the 100 acres in various villages of S. Rayavaram mandal and 150 acres in villages of Payakaraopeta mandal in the district was under betel leaf cultivation. The farmers had invested between ₹1.5 and ₹2 lakh on each acre for cultivation of betel leaves.

The betel leaves are exported to Delhi, Lucknow, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam. The farmers had borrowed lakhs of rupees but were now unable to get back their investment on the crop due to lack of transport as a result of the lockdown.

They appealed to the Collector to get the loss estimated and pay compensation to farmers apart from providing transportation facilities.