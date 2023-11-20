Come out with suggestions to make caste census in Andhra Pradesh a success, representatives of caste corporations urged

November 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan has called upon the chairpersons and directors of various caste corporations to come out with their suggestions on the caste census to be done in Andhra Pradesh.

He was presiding over the Regional Conference of the AP State Caste Census-2023, organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here, on Monday. Chairpersons and Directors of 64 caste corporations from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli and Parvathipuram Manyam and ASR districts and SC/ST/BC and Minority Castes Welfare officials participated in the meeting.

The Joint Collector said that the last full-fledged caste census was done in 1931. Though it was imperative to get a caste census once in every 10 years, it was not done for the last 92 years. The State government has decided to get the caste survey done against this background.

The conference was arranged to clarify the doubts of the representatives of various associations, to know about their problems, tell them about the benefits of the survey and to receive their suggestions. He allayed the apprehensions of the representatives of some caste associations that their old caste certificates would be changed after the survey, saying that no such thing would happen. The existing welfare schemes would not be stopped.

Mr. Viswanathan explained that the government has come out with an app to ensure secrecy and protection of the data given by the public, to prevent legal issues. The caste survey would include OC, BC, OBC, SC, ST, Minorities and other castes. The survey would help in the identifying the backwardness of the respective communities in social, economic, educational and other areas, and come out with remedial measures to overcome them.

The regional conferences were being held at five places across the State. The suggestions of the chairpersons and directors of the respective caste corporations would be taken to the notice of the government. The apprehensions of the representatives of the caste corporations would also be allayed at the regional conferences.

EBC Corporation Additional Managing Director Mallikarjuna Rao said that the app was developed by the government with the coordination of the Planning Department and other departments. He said that the data of the public would be kept secret and added that all citizens should utilise the opportunity and participate in the caste census.

The chairpersons of various caste corporations said that the data collecting staff should have clarity on the survey. They should also be properly trained in ensure accuracy of the information.

Revenue Divisional Officer Hussain Saheb and representatives of caste associations from the six districts participated in the meeting.