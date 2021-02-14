Come onto one platform to oppose VSP privatisation, Minister urges organisations

Chaitanya Shravanti, an NGO, organised a dharna protesting against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here near Gandhi statue on Saturday.
Speaking at the dharna, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao urged students, NGOs, political parties and trade unions to come on one platform and raise their voice against the proposed privatisation.
CPI (M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, said that efforts will be made to meet the Prime Minister, to impress upon him that the steel plant should not be privatised and be allocated captive mines.
The turnover of the plant is over ₹20,000 crore and its asset value is over ₹2 lakh crore.
S.A. Rahman, former Chairman of VUDA, said that the decision was unilateral and it should be opposed.
Shirin Rahman, founder of Chaitanya Shravanti, said that protest would continue, until the centre takes back its proposal’
She participated in the relay hunger strike, being organised by Vizag Steel Protection Committee.
