Andhra Pradesh: Come clean on construction atop Rushikonda, GVL tells govt.

Centre keenly watching the situation, says MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao took strong exception to the ongoing construction atop Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam city and demanded that the State government come clean on what exactly is coming up on the hill.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, Mr. Narasimha Rao found fault with authorities for the ‘bad maintenance’ of Rushikonda beach, which was given the status of a Blue Flag beach.

“The beach rose to fame after being given the prestigious Blue Flag certification. But in reality, due to apathy of the State government, the beach is in utter neglect. Though amenities were created by the Union Ministry of Tourism at the beach with a budget of ₹7.50 crore, the maintenance is very poor,” the MP said, adding that the State government has failed to conduct cleanliness programmes.

“The Union Tourism Ministry is keenly watching the ongoing developments at Rushikonda as it is the only Blue Flag beach in this region. Destroying its image will definitely take a toll on the reputation of the State as well as country,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

The Rajya Sabha MP added that there were allegations that the State government was conducting illegal excavations atop the hill in order to build a luxury resort. “The government has violated all norms in this construction. Till date, it has not given full details on the project. What is the need for secrecy if there is no hidden agenda?” he questioned.

“I will personally visit Rushikonda Hill and ascertain what is going on there. Yesterday, the Supreme Court clearly said that the new constructions should be done only in those places where the earlier constructions stood. Earlier, tourism cottages were spread over an area of six acres. But now, authorities have levelled an area of around 30 acres atop the hill,” he said.