Combing intensified in East Godavari

Security has been beefed up along the Andhra Odisha Border and Maoist-sensitive areas in East Godavari district after eight members of a newly formed extremist group called CPI (ML) Chandra Pullareddy Bata were killed by the security forces of Telangana in an exchange of fire in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana on Thursday.

The place of encounter borders East Godavari district and it is a Maoist sensitive area, said East Godavari SP Vishal Gunni. According to him, there is no presence of the extremist group on the Andhra side, but the police were taking no chances and combing operation was intensified. The CPI (ML) Chandra Pullareddy (CP) Bata group, was formed this year with K Rajanna leading the group. The group operates in Telangana in the areas bordering Chhattisgarh. Though they call themselves naxalites, they are basically a breakaway group who are more into crimes such as extortion and kidnapping.