Combatting the silent pandemic of Antimicrobial Resistance through natural alternatives

October 09, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is responsible for 7,00,000 deaths annually, and it is predicted to increase to 10 million deaths by 2050. An analysis of its effect in 204 countries and territories in 2019 had estimated 4.95 million deaths were associated, and 1.27 million deaths were attributable to bacterial AMR.

The main bacteria involved with the deaths were Escherichia coli, followed by Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Economy-wise AMR is estimated to cause $100 trillion loss and 3.5% reduction in GDP by 2050. AMR can affect anyone, of any age, in any country and is a threat to food security and sustainable development.

“In the light of these developments, the Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has been undertaking research on AMR in fish and shrimp species during the last three years as part of a collaborative of FAO, ICAR, and INFAAR network project” B. Madhusudana Rao, Principal Scientist, who is involved in the research along with K. Ahamed Basha, Scientist of CIFT, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AMR is the non-responsiveness of microorganisms to antimicrobial agents in standard doses, making it difficult to treat infectious diseases. In simple terms, AMR is the ability of microorganisms to survive or grow in the presence of antimicrobial drugs. The inappropriate use (overuse, abuse, improper use) of antimicrobials is the major driver of AMR,” says Dr. Madhusudana Rao, who is the also Principal Investigator of the DBT Project on bacteriophages.

Moreover, the transfer of AMR also happens between different bacterial species through horizontal gene transfer (HGT). Some bacteria are becoming multi-drug resistant (MDR), which means that the bacteria have acquired the ability to resist at least one agent in three or more antimicrobial classes.

“This could lead to the spread of AMR to pathogenic bacteria leading to serious health consequences. AMR in human pathogens results in potent disease manifestation, higher morbidities, higher mortalities, treatment failures, poor prognosis, and higher healthcare costs,” he says.

Bacteria develop resistance to antibiotics by adopting different strategies such as modifying the antimicrobial molecule, preventing the antibiotic from reaching the target site, changing the antibiotic target sites and bypassing the antibiotic target sites. Penicillin and sulfonamides were the first antibiotics discovered, and no new class of antibiotics were discovered since daptomycin in 1987.

The Visakhapatnam Centre of CIFT is actively involved in research on AMR in bacteria isolated from fish and shrimp from aquaculture farms of Andhra Pradesh, and is also working to control AMR through natural alternatives. “Initial results on AMR in bacteria isolated from fish and shrimp are not very alarming with regard to the antibiotics of human health importance but continued surveillance of AMR in the fisheries sector is needed,” Dr. Madhusudana Rao adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.