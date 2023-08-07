College students fight over flouting of uniform rule in Visakhapatnam

August 07, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The MVP Police detained a group of students of Dr. VS Krishna Junior College at Maddilapalem here on the charges of a clash on the college premises. Keeping their career in mind, the police did not register a case and released them after counselling.

According to the police, a student went to the college without uniform. The teacher asked him about violating the uniform rule. There was an argument between the teacher and the student for some time regarding the uniform. Meanwhile, the principal of the college got to know the matter and suspended the student from the class. The student brought his friends from other places and created a ruckus. Based on a complaint from the college principal, the police reached the spot dispersed the students and took the accused to the police station for counselling.

