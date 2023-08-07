HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College students fight over flouting of uniform rule in Visakhapatnam

August 07, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The MVP Police detained a group of students of Dr. VS Krishna Junior College at Maddilapalem here on the charges of a clash on the college premises. Keeping their career in mind, the police did not register a case and released them after counselling.

According to the police, a student went to the college without uniform. The teacher asked him about violating the uniform rule. There was an argument between the teacher and the student for some time regarding the uniform. Meanwhile, the principal of the college got to know the matter and suspended the student from the class. The student brought his friends from other places and created a ruckus. Based on a complaint from the college principal, the police reached the spot dispersed the students and took the accused to the police station for counselling.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.