District Collector Harendhira Prasad warned college managements not to trouble students regarding matters related to fee payments. In a media release on Sunday, the Collector said that the State government has taken a policy decision regarding fee reimbursement and all arrangements are being made regarding it. If the managements attempt to stop students coming to college, deny them hall-tickets or disallow them to write examinations, strict action will be initiated, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.