November 24, 2024e-Paper

Collector warns college managements’ against troubling students

Published - November 24, 2024 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Harendhira Prasad warned college managements not to trouble students regarding matters related to fee payments. In a media release on Sunday, the Collector said that the State government has taken a policy decision regarding fee reimbursement and all arrangements are being made regarding it. If the managements attempt to stop students coming to college, deny them hall-tickets or disallow them to write examinations, strict action will be initiated, he said.

