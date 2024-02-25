ADVERTISEMENT

Collector visits Visakha Museum after makeover

February 25, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna visited Visakha Museum, which was given a makeover recently by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the view of Navy’s multinational exercise MILAN-2024 at the Beach Road on Sunday. He was accompanied by Joint Collector Ashok Mayur.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma briefed about the additions to the Visakha Museum as part of the makeover. Mr. Saikanth Varma asked the civic body officials to ensure good sanitation at the museum premises, and also directed to arrange CCTV surveillance at the tourist spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US