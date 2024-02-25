GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector visits Visakha Museum after makeover

February 25, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna visited Visakha Museum, which was given a makeover recently by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the view of Navy’s multinational exercise MILAN-2024 at the Beach Road on Sunday. He was accompanied by Joint Collector Ashok Mayur.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma briefed about the additions to the Visakha Museum as part of the makeover. Mr. Saikanth Varma asked the civic body officials to ensure good sanitation at the museum premises, and also directed to arrange CCTV surveillance at the tourist spot.

