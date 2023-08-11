ADVERTISEMENT

Collector told to complete resurvey of lands by August-end

August 11, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue Department’s Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Commissioner (Survey & Settlement) Siddharth Jain has asked officials concerned to complete the ongoing resurvey process across the State by the end of this month.

On Thursday, Mr. Jain conducted a review with Collectors of all the districts through video conference. He discussed ground-level issues being faced while conducting the survey such as technical glitches. The officials are believed to have brought some of their issues like shortage of staff, network problems etc. to the notice of Mr. Jain.

Mr. Jain directed the officials to complete stone plantation in villages where the Record of Rights (RoR) process has reached 100%. The officials will have to plant stone boundaries in the lands of the people who get the RoR as part of the resurvey.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the district administration was speeding up all the works related to the Jagananna Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme.

