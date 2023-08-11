HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector told to complete resurvey of lands by August-end

August 11, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue Department’s Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Commissioner (Survey & Settlement) Siddharth Jain has asked officials concerned to complete the ongoing resurvey process across the State by the end of this month.

On Thursday, Mr. Jain conducted a review with Collectors of all the districts through video conference. He discussed ground-level issues being faced while conducting the survey such as technical glitches. The officials are believed to have brought some of their issues like shortage of staff, network problems etc. to the notice of Mr. Jain.

Mr. Jain directed the officials to complete stone plantation in villages where the Record of Rights (RoR) process has reached 100%. The officials will have to plant stone boundaries in the lands of the people who get the RoR as part of the resurvey.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the district administration was speeding up all the works related to the Jagananna Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.