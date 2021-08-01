Collector takes stock of problems in Agency

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna visited the Agency areas in Paderu sub-division in the district on Saturday, for the first time after assuming charge. He inspected the sachivalayams, rythu bharosa centres, tribal welfare hostels, ongoing Nadu-Nedu works, condition of hospitals in the Agency areas apart from having close interaction with the tribals and learning about their issues. Dr. Mallikarjuna visited Grama Sachivalayams at Vantlamamidi and Vanthadapalli villages. He enquired about the public services being offered at the sachivalayams and also enquired about the issue of rice cards and caste certificates. He later interacted with tribals at Vantlamamidi. A few tribals approached him to take up the task of defining the boundaries of ‘Ziroyti’ lands. Responding to them, Dr. Mallikarjuna asked the Revenue Department officials to initiate action. He also inspected mobile Aadhaar centre at Vanthadapalli. Locals from Gurragaruvu village requested the Collector to construct a community building for them, for which he responded positively.

He also visited Tribal Welfare Boys Hostel at Kotnapalli in Hukumpeta mandal. He also checked the ongoing works of Nadu-Nedu in the school. Later he had inspected the housing layout works at Chintalaveedhi.

He also visited the District Hospital at Paderu and checked the functioning of CT-Scan, X-ray, drug store room, laboratories, eye check up department and a few other blocks. He also interacted with patients and enquired about the services being offered. He also asked about the hospital vacancies and the status of allotted posts.

ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna, Paderu Sub-Collector V. Abhishek and others were present.