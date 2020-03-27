Collector rules out allegations over poor sanitation at VIMS

Videos and pictures depicting alleged poor sanitation and facilities at the quarantine facility at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and isolation ward at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), continue to surface on social media platforms.

Another video surfaces

On Friday, a video of a person showing unhygienic food packets allegedly supplied to the patients in the isolation ward at GHCCD was doing the rounds in several WhatsApp groups. This was not the first video, as a few days ago pictures of the food being provided in polythene packets circulated in the social media, drawing criticism.

Responding to these pictures and videos, Collector V. Vinay Chand on Friday ruled out the allegations over poor quality food and lack of proper toilets at the quarantine facilities.

He questioned the authenticity of such videos and pictures. “Earlier I came to know that packing of food was not good and asked the supplier to change it immediately. Similarly, the sanitation department is maintaining the toilets in good condition. We have been responding to the complaints instantly and taking proper steps to ensure comfort to those in isolation facilities,” he said.

“I agree that the GHCCD is not of a five-star hotel range hospital, and it is not designed for COVID-19 treatment. However, we are creating basic facilities there. It is not right to allege that the food and sanitation is bad,” the Collector said.