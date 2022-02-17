Vizag Collector reviews PFR arrangements
District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha conducted a joint inspection of the arrangements being made for the President’s visit to the city for the Presidential Fleet Review on February 21, at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), on Thursday.
The Collector was briefed on the President’s stay by the Navy officials. Mr. Mallikarjuna also visited the airport and the jetty with the ENC officials. GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha was also present.
