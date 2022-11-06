Collector reviews arrangements for PM's visit

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 06, 2022 03:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted a review meeting on the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam on November 11 and 12. The officials of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), police, Andhra University, revenue, R&B, and GVMC attended the meeting and were briefed about the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said that on November 12, routes such as Hanumanthuwaka Junction - Maddilapalem - Satyam Junction, Asilmetta - Maddilapalem - Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Jodugullapalem Beach area - NTR Statue at Beach Road might see a traffic rush. He advised the citizens to try to use alternate routes instead of these from the morning till 4 p.m.

Mr Srikanth said that the road between Andhra University arch, Maddilapalem to III-Town police station passing through the university grounds will remain closed, keeping in view of ongoing works at the venue. He asked citizens to use alternate routes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police said that people may attend Mr. Modi’s meeting from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, East Godavari and other districts. The police are setting up parking lots at many places, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Visakhapatnam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app