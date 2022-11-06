Collector reviews arrangements for PM's visit

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted a review meeting on the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam on November 11 and 12. The officials of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), police, Andhra University, revenue, R&B, and GVMC attended the meeting and were briefed about the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said that on November 12, routes such as Hanumanthuwaka Junction - Maddilapalem - Satyam Junction, Asilmetta - Maddilapalem - Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Jodugullapalem Beach area - NTR Statue at Beach Road might see a traffic rush. He advised the citizens to try to use alternate routes instead of these from the morning till 4 p.m.

Mr Srikanth said that the road between Andhra University arch, Maddilapalem to III-Town police station passing through the university grounds will remain closed, keeping in view of ongoing works at the venue. He asked citizens to use alternate routes.

The Commissioner of Police said that people may attend Mr. Modi’s meeting from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, East Godavari and other districts. The police are setting up parking lots at many places, he added.