Collector reviews arrangements for fourth phase of panchayat polls

District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the fourth phase of gram panchayat elections to be conducted in six mandals of Visakhapatnam Revenue Division on February 21.

In a video conference here on Friday, the Collector directed the polling officials to ensure video recording of the problematic areas without fail.

The Collector also said that for the polling staff in Visakhapatnam district, National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed an app to know about their centre. Once the staff enters the poll party code, he/she would know about the polling centre he was allotted, he said.

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Nagarjuna Sagar and others were present.