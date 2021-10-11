Collector promises to look into long-pending issues of tribal people

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2021 17:50 IST

Tribal people submit a memorandum to him at ‘Praja Spandana’ at Narsipatnam

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has agreed to look into the long-pending issues of the tribal people and work out an amicable solution. The tribal people staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the Collector during his ‘Praja Spandana’ programme, which was organised at Narsipatnam on Monday.

It may be recalled that the tribal people, under the aegis of the Adivasi Sangham and the CPI(M), have been staging protests seeking issue of ROFR pattas, Aadhaar cards, electricity facility in uncovered hamlets and roads to some of the hamlets, located on hilltops.

Advertising

Advertising

Scores of tribal villagers gathered at Narsipatnam on Monday and staged a protest seeking an early solution to their problem.

CPI(M) District Committee leader K. Govinda Rao said that there were nine non-scheduled tribal villages, abutting the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. The tribal people had been cultivating the forest land for several years but Recognitation of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas were not sanctioned to them. Though their crops had been damaged during the recent cyclones, they were not paid compensation by the government. While their counterparts in the Agency areas were distributed ROFR pattas, it was denied to them. He alleged that they were being deprived of various benefits as they were being neglected by both officials of the Agency and the district officials as they were living in the non-scheduled areas.

The tribals are also against inclusion of non-scheduled tribal revenue lands under the purview of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) and sought inclusion of their villages under Schedule 5 and providing them all rights as provided to them by the Constitution.

They also sought provision of birth certificates and Aadhaar cards to 120 children of Boddamamidhi and Nittamamidi tribal villages, provision of electricity to Jajulabandha and Pasuvulabandha villages, construction of road between YB Patnam and Losingi and Chalisingi villages.

Mr. Govinda Rao said that Dr. Mallikarjuna has agreed to send a team to their villages to issue Aadhaar cards to the 120 children. He agreed to talk to the APEPDCL Superintending Engineer for provision of electricity to the uncovered hamlets. He also promised to write to the State government on the VMRDA issue and the pending demand for inclusion of their villages in the Fifth Schedule.