Collector promises to address problems of steel plant displaced

‘I will take up the issue with the CMD’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has assured to address the issue of rehabilitation cards of a few persons who were displaced during the setting up of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Saturday.

Addressing the affected persons, he said that he will take up the issue with the Chairman and Managing Director of the VSP. “We shall discuss with the CMD to find out the present status and how many people are yet to get the R-cards and employment and see that justice is done to them,” Mr. Vinay Chand said.

He said that two villages have some issues pertaining to rehabilitation package and this also will be taken up with CMD and the authorities concerned in the State government.

“On continuation of the Special Deputy Collector (VSP), he said that VSP had requested to wind up the post, but after consideration, we have decided to ask them for extension,” he said.

“The post was created as a special unit to oversee the entire resettlement and rehabilitation (RR) process and since still some things are yet to be settled, we have asked for an extension. Based on their response, we shall take the appropriate step,” said the District Collector.