Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad paid a courtesy visit to Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), at the ENC headquarters, here on Saturday. They held discussions that were focussed on enhancing synergy between the Indian Navy and Visakhapatnam district for mutual benefit, according an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.