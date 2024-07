Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad paid a courtesy visit to Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), at the ENC headquarters, here on Saturday. They held discussions that were focussed on enhancing synergy between the Indian Navy and Visakhapatnam district for mutual benefit, according an official release.

