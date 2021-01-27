Collector lists out development activities taken up in district

Tableaux depicting the progress of various departments displayed

District Collector V. Vinay Chand unfurled the national flag and took salute at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector elaborated on the various development activities and welfare schemes being implemented in the district through the DRDA, ITDA, BC Corporation, Minorities Welfare, Civil Supplies, Water Supply, R & B, Panchayat Raj department, District Industries Centre (DIC), Housing and Tourism. He also spoke on the development works initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA).

Crops were sown in 1,64,835 hectares under kharif and in 18,289 hectares under rabi in the district during 2020-21, 1,296 seeds were distributed and 13,275 metrict tonnes of fertilizers were distributed during the rabi season through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams in the district. A total of ₹25.57 crore was paid to 37,715 farmers as compensation for losses suffered by them during the Cyclone Nivar.

Later, the District Collector met freedom fighters, Padma awardees, Arjuna awardees, officials and VIPs, who attended the Republic Day function, and interacted with them.

Tableaux depicting the progress of various departments like Agriculture, Social Welfare, Medical and Health, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and ITDA were displayed on the occasion.

Children of different schools danced to patriotic numbers and presented skits. Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, SP B. Krishna Rao, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Additional Commissioner Asha Jyothi, VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, Additional Commissioner Manazeer Jeelani Samoon, Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy, Arun Babu and R. Govinda Rao, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and Kutikuppala Surya Rao were among those who attended.

Narsipatnam Sub Collector N. Mourya unfurled the national tricolour and received the guard of honour from the police contingent at a separate programme at Narsipatnam. She presented appreciation letters to 12 employees of 10 mandal offices, under the purview of Narsipatnam Division.