Collector issues guidelines ahead of tourist season in ASR district

Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on Wednesday said that single-use plastic has been strictly banned in all the tourist places in the district and urged the tourists to support the cause to protect the environment.

He also requested the tourists not to light campfires at all places, especially in the forest region. The Collector informed that campfires are allowed only in designated places and asked the authorities to keep a watch on unauthorised campfires. He also said that Forest department authorities must initiate action if people try to gain entry into restricted areas in the forest.

As the tourist season already began, the Collector conducted a review meeting about the arrangements, measures to be taken and the rules to be followed in the tourist places across the Agency in ASR district, with the officials from various departments.

During the meeting, Mr. Dinesh Kumar asked the officials to ensure that tourists get all the required basic amenities. He directed them to record the entry of vehicles and tourists coming to the Agency and said that proper parking should be arranged at all tourist places. The Collector also said that committees should be formed in grama, mandal, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), and district level, which shall keep a check on tourist places. He asked the officials to arrange guides at all tourist places after providing them training.

The Collector asked the police to ensure that people travelling on two-wheelers wear helmet and restrict speeding to mitigate road accidents. To ensure the premise is clean, the commercial establishments, hotels, resorts and tents maintain dustbins, he added. He also said that a rate-chart should be arranged at all the tents.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar, ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek, Joint Collector M.J. Abhishek Goud and others were present.